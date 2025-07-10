Father, Siblings Die In Gujarat Bridge Tragedy, Mother Kept Screaming 'Help'

Four-year-old Vedika and her one-year-old brother Naitik left with their parents early yesterday for a temple nearly 280 km from their home in Gujarat's Vadodara district. Their father, Ramesh Padhiyar, and mother, Sonal Padhiyar, made a mannat (wish) at Bagdana Bapa Sitaram temple in Bhavnagar district. Their prayers had been answered, and this was a trip to thank God. But fate had other plans.

The family of four was travelling in a van, along with some relatives. The vehicle was crossing the Mahisagar river when the 40-year-old Gambhira bridge gave way. The van and several other vehicles fell into the river. Under the water, Sonal somehow managed to open a door and came to the surface. She could not spot her children and husband and started screaming for help. Hours later, what she feared most was confirmed: her husband and children had died.

"Our family and some other relatives from our village had hired a van to visit the Bagdana temple. Around 7 am, when we were crossing the bridge, it collapsed. The vehicle in front of our car fell into the river and our van followed. When I managed to come to the surface of the water, I screamed for help. I kept screaming and asking people to save my children and husband. Help came an hour later, everyone in that van, except me, died," said a distraught Sonal.

A video captured the heartbreaking wails of Sonal Padhariya moments after the tragedy struck. The river water over her waist level, she is seen screaming for help to save her family. Those on the bridge are heard assuring that help is on its way. Unfortunately, it came late.

NDTV spoke to Harshad Singh Parmar, a Panchayat member from Munjapur village, home of the Padhiyars. "For the past several years, we had been raising this bridge issue. People would say the bridge shook violently and we were scared. We had asked the authorities to reduce the traffic load on this bridge. But nothing was done. Now people from my village have died in the bridge collapse," he said. Mr Parmar said that Ramesh and Sonal had four daughters and had prayed at the Bagdana temple for a son. "Their wish was fulfilled and a son was born. That's why they were going to the temple," he said.

A total of 17 people have died in the Gambhira bridge collapse and several others are still missing.

With the bridge tragedy raising questions of administrative apathy, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat has ordered an investigation into the factors behind the incident.

Built in 1985, the bridge was a disaster waiting to happen. Following a recommendation from local BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala, the state government approved the construction of a new bridge. A survey was conducted and plans to build the new bridge were afoot. The Gambhira bridge was repaired and kept open to traffic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the loss of lives in the Gujarat tragedy is "deeply saddening".

Targeting the state government, the Opposition Congress has said it reflects the "corruption and decay behind the Gujarat Model".

Inputs from Mahendra Prasad