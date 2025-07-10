Gujarat Bridge Collapse Death Count Now 15, Rescue Teams Tackle 3-Metre Mud

The death count in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district has climbed to 15, and three people are still missing. Disaster response teams are conducting the rescue operation and two more vehicles are likely in the river.

Sharing the updates about the rescue operation, District Collector Anil Dhameliya said, "The death count is now 15 and three people are missing." The Collector said two more vehicles are likely in the river. These likely include a car and a truck. "If you have any information about a missing person, share it with our control room so that it aids the rescue work," he said.

The Collector said deep mud, about three metres deep, is disrupting rescue work and a makeshift bridge is being prepared to aid rescue workers. Rescue workers are also battling heavy rain in the area.

Multiple vehicles, including trucks, fell into the Mahisagar river early yesterday after the 40-year-old Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand districts gave way. As a stretch of the bridge collapsed, several vehicles passing through fell into the river.

With the bridge tragedy raising questions of administrative apathy, the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat has ordered an investigation into the factors behind the incident.

The Gambhira bridge, built in 1985, was a disaster waiting to happen. Local residents have said it shook dangerously when vehicles crossed it. Following a recommendation from local BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala, the state government approved the construction of a new bridge. A survey was conducted and plans to build the new bridge were afoot. The Gambhira bridge was repaired and kept open to traffic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the loss of lives in the Gujarat tragedy is "deeply saddening". "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said on X. The Gujarat Chief Minister has separately announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each person who died in the accident. "Additionally, each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of 50,000 rupees, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government," he said.

Targeting the state government over the incident, the Opposition Congress has said it reflects the "corruption and decay behind the Gujarat Model". "In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in tragic deaths and injuries. The Congress family expresses deep condolences and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress said in a social media post. The party also alleged "rampant corruption" in the state's infrastructure projects.