"Vehicles Fell One After Another": Fisherman On Moments After Gujarat Bridge Broke

Fisherman Narendra Mali was at work this morning at the Mahisagar river, close to the Gambhira bridge that connects Gujarat's Vadodara and Anand districts. He was looking for the day's catch when he and his companions heard noises. They looked up at the bridge and saw a chilling sight -- a span of the bridge collapsed and vehicles crossing it fell into the river.

"The vehicles fell one after the other. As soon as we saw this, we turned our boats towards the vehicles and started efforts to rescue the people," Mr Mali said. He said two trucks, a car, a pick-up van and some bikes fell into the river. Eight people have died in the tragedy, and several others have suffered injuries. "Most passengers in the vehicles could not be saved," Mr Mali said.

Currently, teams of police and disaster response are conducting the relief operations. Out of the eight people confirmed dead so far, six have been identified -- Vaidik Padiyar (45), Naitik Padiyar (45), Hasmukh Parmar (32), Ramesh Padiyar (32), Wakhasingh Jadhav (26) and Praveen Jadhav (26).

Shocking Apathy

The Gambhira bridge collapse is another example of administrative apathy claiming lives. This bridge has been in operation since 1985 -- 40 years ago -- and was a disaster waiting to happen.

Following a recommendation from local BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala, the state government approved the construction of a new bridge. A survey was conducted and plans to build the new bridge were afoot. The Gambhira bridge was repaired and kept open to traffic. Local residents have said the bridge would vibrate when vehicles crossed it.

Following today's tragedy, questions have been raised about why the government did not shut the dilapidated bridge. This would have prevented the civilian deaths today.

"Deeply Saddening": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives in the Gujarat tragedy is "deeply saddening". "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the incident is "deeply distressing". "The state government stands with full compassion alongside every family affected by this tragedy. The state government will provide assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the heirs of each person who lost their life in the accident. Additionally, each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of 50,000 rupees, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government," he said.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhamelia said, "Right now, our priority is to rescue the injured and recover any body. We will then recover the vehicles. We have already diverted traffic," he said.

Opposition Mocks "Gujarat Model"

Targeting the state government over the incident, Opposition Congress said it reflects the "corruption and decay behind Gujarat Model". "In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in tragic deaths and injuries. The Congress family expresses deep condolences and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress said in a social media post. The party also alleged "rampant corruption" in the state's infrastructure projects.

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad