"Save My Son": Gujarat Bridge Collapse Survivor Screamed For Help For An Hour

Eleven people were killed, and four vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara after a 40-year-old bridge collapsed this morning.

The Gambhira bridge, which was reportedly in a dilapidated condition, fell during peak traffic hours. Five people from the same village died in the incident when a van they were travelling in plunged into the river.

The van was travelling from Dariyapuram, Mujhpura village, to visit Bagdana in the Bhavnagar district. A slab of the bridge fell, and the car fell into the river, and a woman survived who screamed for help to rescue her husband, son and others in the van.

"Save my son, save my family, take my child out of here", the woman, Sonal Ben Ramesh Padhiyar, screamed as the car fell 150 feet. She was sitting in the back of the car and managed to get out of the vehicle after breaking the glass. She was the only survivor from that van. The woman lost her son and husband in the tragedy.

The woman said she managed to get out of the car, but the vehicle was locked, and others couldn't escape, and the truck fell on the van. "I could not save anyone in the car, including a two-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. I kept shouting 'save, save' for an hour."

The 40-year-old bridge, notorious as a suicide point, connecting Central Gujarat, South Gujarat and Saurashtra, was constructed in 1986 at a total cost of Rs 343 lakh.

Following a recommendation from local BJP MLA Chaitanyasinh Zala, the state government approved the construction of a new bridge. A survey was conducted, and plans to build the new bridge were afoot. The Gambhira bridge was repaired and kept open to traffic. Local residents have said the bridge shook dangerously when vehicles crossed it.

The Gambhira bridge was the only shortcut to reach Saurashtra from South Gujarat. With the bridge now closed, the only way to reach Saurashtra from South Gujarat will be through Vasad.

For this, people will have to travel 50 km more. Along with this, all vehicles from South Gujarat will be diverted towards Vasad Road, which is likely to cause a traffic jam at the toll plaza.

- with inputs from Mahendra Prasad