'Crumbling' Gujarat Bridge Was 40 Years Old. Gave Way In Peak Traffic Hours

At least nine people were killed after four vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river when a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed, in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A slab of the Gambhira bridge in Padra taluk, which connects Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way during peak morning traffic hours, resulting in the fatalities. At least three people have been rescued so far, the officials said.

Local residents said the bridge was in a dilapidated condition and their requests with authorities for repair works went unheard.

Rescue operation underway after several vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river. Photo Credit: PTI

"Instructions have been given to talk to Vadodara Collector and make arrangements on priority basis for immediate treatment of the injured. The local municipality and Vadodara Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team are active with boats and divers for relief and rescue work at the accident site, along with this the NDRF team has also reached the spot and started rescue work," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

"The Road and Building Department has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into this accident," he added.

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The injured will be given Rs 50,000, he said.

Visuals showed the entire slab of the bridge between two piers having collapsed. Eyewitnesses said a loud cracking noise was heard moments before the four vehicles - two trucks, a Bolero and a pick-up van - fell into the river.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents. Fire brigade teams, local police, and members of the Vadodara district administration rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue operations. Divers and cranes were also deployed to search for the missing people and retrieve the submerged vehicles.

At least three people have been rescued so far.

Photo Credit: PTI

Local residents claimed the bridge, a key artery linking Central Gujarat to Saurashtra and vital for commuters between Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, had long been neglected by the administration.

"The Gambhira bridge has become notorious not just as a traffic hazard but also as a suicide point. Repeated warnings about its condition were ignored," one of them said, seeking anonymity.



Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, however, said the bridge was constructed in 1985 and its maintenance was carried out periodically as and when required. "The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," he said.