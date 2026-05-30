Video: Massive Dust Storm Plunges Rajasthan's Bikaner Into Near-Darkness

A massive dust storm hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Saturday afternoon, with thick clouds of dust engulfing the skyline and turning daylight into near-darkness. Videos circulating online show a massive wall of yellow dust advancing toward the city, creating striking and almost apocalyptic scenes.

The storm severely reduced visibility across major roads, blanketing the city in a dense haze and casting an eerie yellow-brown glow. This made driving hazardous and forced many residents to seek safety indoors. Panic ensued in several areas as the dust-laden winds intensified.

Markets were thrown into chaos as shopkeepers hurriedly pulled down shutters and pedestrians rushed to protect themselves from the storm. The sheer force of the winds disrupted normal activity across the city. There were also reports of tree branches snapping and localised power disruptions due to the strong gusts.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

Thunderstorms and rainfall were recorded in several districts of Rajasthan over the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall, 58 mm, was reported in Bari of Dholpur district. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecast intense thunderstorms and squalls, with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph, across parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, while hailstorms and lightning strikes may also occur in some areas.

The afternoon cycle of thunderstorms and rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of the state for the next four to five days.