China Mourns Loss Of Lives As Dust Storm Leaves Over 100 Dead In India

China today expressed condolences to the families of victims of dust storm in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, in which over 100 people were killed."We express sympathy and our sincere condolences," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying told media in Beijing."We mourn for the victims," she said and wished speedy recovery of the injured. severe dust storm followed by thunder showers hit parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on May 2 killing at least 109 people and leaving a trail of destruction.Nearly 200 others were injured as the massive dust storm followed by thunder showers, snapped power lines and sent tin roofs and street hoardings flying in parts of eastern Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh.