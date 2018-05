Several states have been hit by dust storms in past weeks. (File)

Kota was the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, even as the MeT department issued a dust or thunderstorm warning at some places in the state till Sunday.Barmer recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Churu, Bikaner and Jodhpur registering maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius and 42.8 degrees Celsius respectively.Other places in the state recorded day temperatures below 42 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.