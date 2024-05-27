He Was Refused Alcohol At Bar, He Walked In With A Rifle, Shot Dead DJ

A man shot dead a DJ (disc jockey) late last night at a bar after the employees refused to serve him alcohol in Ranchi, the state capital of Jharkhand. CCTV captured the shooter barging into the Extreme Bar wearing only shorts. He had covered his face with his t-shirt, showed the footage.

The accused and four others arrived at the bar after it had closed and asked the bar employees for alcohol, said police.

"On being refused, a heated argument ensued between them and the bar staff. During the argument, one of them brought in a rifle and shot at the DJ in his chest from point-blank range," said Chandan Sinha, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ranchi.

The accused fled after the incident and the injured DJ was taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he was declared dead.

Ranchi Deputy Superintendent of Police and the local police station in-charge visited the crime spot this morning.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the shooter and his accomplices. The bar employees are also being questioned.