Video: Maharashtra Woman Tracks Down Bus Driver Who Sent Her Obscene Clips, Slaps Him

A woman in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district publicly confronted and slapped a private bus driver after he allegedly sent obscene videos to her phone using contact details taken from a ticket booking record.

The woman had booked a ticket through a private travel company's office in Kankavli a few months ago. She frequently used the same company's bus service for her travels between Kankavli and Mumbai.

It is alleged that the driver obtained her mobile number from the ticket booking records and began sending her obscene videos via messaging apps. After he repeated the act, the woman decided to take action.

On the evening of September 16, she arrived at the company's booking office near the Kankavli bus stand, accompanied by another woman. Upon locating the driver, she confronted him with her phone, showing the messages, and then slapped him several times.

A video of the incident shows the women confronting the driver and slapping him repeatedly in front of onlookers.

Currently, no official complaint has been filed with the police following the incident.