Car Catches Fire After Tyre Burst In Maharashtra, Woman Burns To Death

A car caught fire after one of its tyres burst open on the Jalgaon-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Highway in Maharashtra on Monday, resulting in a passenger's death.

After the fire broke out, locals immediately broke the car's windows and started to rescue the passengers trapped inside.

However, during the rescue operation, the fire intensified, which resulted in the death of a woman passenger.

Videos that have surfaced show the car engulfed in fire in the middle of the highway near the Pimpalgaon crossing with other vehicles and people nearby.

Firefighters and police immediately arrived at the scene after receiving information and began extinguishing the fire.

No information has been released regarding the identities of the other passengers or their whereabouts. Police are investigating the matter.