Video: Gun Pointed At Them, Jewellery Shop Staff Fight Robbers In Nashik

Armed robbers attempted to loot a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, but strong resistance by the shop's employees foiled their plan.

Masked robbers barged into New Samruddhi Jewellers in Nashik's Hirawadi area around 9 pm, brandished pistols, and attempted to loot the premises, police said. CCTV footage of the incident showed four men entering the shop while three employees were working inside.

The robbers had taken extensive precautions to conceal their identities. They wore caps on their heads and masks over their faces, while one of the accused was seen wearing a helmet. One of the robbers then takes out a gun and points it at the employees.

One employee tries to hide while the other two confront the robbers and fight back. Working together, the duo put up a fierce resistance against the robbers, engaging them in a physical struggle and ultimately forced them to flee the shop.

During the altercation, the robbers repeatedly struck one of the employees on the head with the butt of a pistol. The employee sustained severe injuries in this attack and has been admitted to the District Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene, analysed the CCTV footage, and dispatched multiple teams to arrest the accused.

(With inputs from Pranjal Kulkarni)