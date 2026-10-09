Video: Congress Leaders Slap Each Other During INDIA Bloc Protest Rally In Faridabad

Two women Congress leaders slapped each other during the INDIA bloc's protest rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in Faridabad on Thursday.

Congress has been protesting across Delhi-NCR against alleged "vote theft", seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. One such protest rally of the opposition alliance was taking place in Faridabad when two women Congress leaders, Parag Sharma and Gajna Lamba, got into a fight.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing Sharma, who contested the assembly election from Ballabgarh, walking while holding a Congress banner. Lamba was walking alongside her. The dispute reportedly arose when Lamba tried to move ahead of Sharma, instigating a verbal exchange.

Sharma then slapped Lamba - who hit her back.

When both leaders started slapping each other, Congress leaders present on the site, including party District President Baljit Kaushik, rushed to diffuse the situation.

Both women leaders subsequently filed police complaints against each other.

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Confirming the same, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Mittar said a dispute between the two leaders broke out over taking down a photo.

"Separate complaints have been received from two women politicians-one is Gajna Lamba and the other is Parag Sharma. A dispute broke out between them during a rally over taking down a photo, which led to verbal abuse and physical assault," the police officer said.

"Both women have filed complaints against each other, claiming issues related to their posts/positions, which triggered the dispute. Both were attending a rally for Congress," he added.

The march was planned in Old Faridabad from Chandi Wali Dharamshala to Pathwari Mandir under the leadership of Haryana Mahila Congress president Pearl Chaudhary and Kaushik.

Kaushik said accidental physical contact happens when people walk together in a crowd, adding that the matter will be resolved.

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'Part Of A Conspiracy'

Lamba, in a statement, said she has no idea how the situation reached a point of physical assault, adding that she could not understand why it happened or who Parag Sharma is, but asserted it was all "part of a conspiracy".

"As for how it reached this point, I could not even understand. I couldn't comprehend what objection this woman had against me. Our protest was almost reaching its end, so this was a deliberate conspiracy. On what topic, I don't know," she told IANS.

She alleged that Sharma pinched her while they were walking. "I looked back to see what happened. Just 3 or 4 seconds had passed-because our protest was almost over-and I was standing near her. She seems mentally disturbed from within because she is being shunned from all sides, and your own actions eventually come back to haunt you. If she had any problem with me, she should have spoken to me directly," the Congress leader added.

Lamba said she had nothing to do with Sharma and they had never met before. "However, I know this much: that this happened as part of a conspiracy. She is a mentally disturbed woman...I belong to a respectable, social family-a daughter of a respectable family. It's not as if I am some petty troublemaker."

"I have been active here for 15 years... She gets into a fight with every third person. Why is that? What is wrong with her? Moreover, an MLA represents and brings all communities together... But she used a caste-based slur against me," she further said.

Expressing her faith in police and law, she said that the cops have given her full assurance. I have spoken with all the senior leaders, and after speaking with them, I submitted an application. They told me-and these are their exact words- 'Child, what happened to you was very wrong, and we are with you,'" she said.

There has been no reaction from Parag Sharma on the incident so far.