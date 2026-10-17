Brazil Backs 40-Hour Workweek, Moves To End Six-Day Work Schedules

Brazil's Congress has approved a constitutional amendment to reduce the maximum working week, giving millions of workers the possibility of having more time to rest and spend with their families. The approval can be seen as a political win for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the October 25 presidential runoff, according to The Guardian.

The amendment will reduce the maximum working week from 44 hours to 40 hours for more than 30 million workers. It will also end six-day workweeks, which are currently followed by around 16 million people.

The change is expected to mainly affect workers in retail shops, restaurants and hotels, many of whom receive low wages.

On Wednesday, 75 senators voted in favour of the amendment. Only one senator, Hamilton Mourao, a former vice president under Jair Bolsonaro, Flavio's father, voted against it. The proposal had already passed the lower house in May.

President Lula strongly supported the amendment, which could give some workers an extra day off each week. He celebrated its approval in a social media post, saying that ending the six-day work schedule would give people more time to rest, spend time with their families, watch their children grow up and take care of themselves.

The proposal began as a TikTok movement called Life Beyond Work. It was started by a pharmacy assistant who later entered politics. Lula and his party subsequently supported the campaign and pushed for the proposal to be put to a vote in the Senate.

Far-right senator Flavio Bolsonaro, Lula's opponent in the presidential runoff, had opposed the reform for months. In May, he warned that the proposal could lead to large-scale unemployment, an argument also raised by business groups opposing the change.

However, Bolsonaro changed his position on Tuesday, saying that most Brazilian workers supported the proposal. He voted in favour of the amendment on Wednesday while campaigning in southern Brazil.

Despite supporting the amendment, Bolsonaro said he preferred an alternative plan under which pay would depend on the number of hours actually worked. Reports also said he had told business leaders that he would review parts of the amendment if elected.

The approval of the amendment could help Lula gain support ahead of the October 25 runoff. Researcher Victor Escobar said the change could benefit Lula's re-election campaign because voters might feel more positive about their economic situation.

The proposal had gained support from more than 70% of the general population, according to polls. This support also influenced the decision to move forward with the vote despite opposition from some political groups.

However, the changes will not take effect before the runoff. After the Senate president formally approves the amendment, a 60-day period will follow. Six-day workweeks will then be abolished, and the maximum working week will first fall to 42 hours. It will be reduced further to 40 hours after another 14 months.

Marilane Oliveira Teixeira, a professor and researcher at the University of Campinas, said that working six days a week can limit workers' social lives and leave them exhausted. She also highlighted the difficulties faced by women, who often have to manage unpaid household work in addition to their jobs.