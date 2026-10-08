Man Thrashed For Raising Pro-Modi Slogan At Opposition Protest In Delhi

It's Day 3 of Opposition protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls. The casualty though was a man chanting pro-Modi slogans amid scores of anti-government protesters in the heart of New Delhi.

There were news cameras all around. Anti-Modi slogans were being raised. Amid all this, a man took a different approach. He voiced a pro-Modi slogan. A crowd surrounded him. Then came the slaps as the man was pushed around and hit repeatedly, showed a video.

The BJP was quick to take offense and blamed the Congress for "attacking", what it called, "We The Peope of India".

"Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM @narendramodi, Congress workers encircle him and beat him up!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X, along with the video.

"Anarchist Congress is now attacking "We The Peope of India". The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!" he added.

Delhi Police on Thursday said three FIRs had been registered in connection with Wednesday's Opposition protest, with more cases being registered.

The FIRs were registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.

The names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far, according to Delhi Police.