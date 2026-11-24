Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest over the phone and agreed to continue working closely to promote global peace, stability, and a rules-based international order.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz reviewed progress in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the sustained momentum in bilateral engagements, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

As India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including defence and advanced technologies.

The two leaders noted that the India-EU Free Trade Agreement would unlock several new opportunities for expanding bilateral trade and investment.

"The leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz agreed to continue working closely together to promote global peace, stability and a rules-based international order.

They also emphasised the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral fora in addressing contemporary global challenges, the PMO said.

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