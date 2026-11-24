An American man has been killed in Thailand after picking up a fight with an MMA fighter on Sunday (Nov 22). The victim, identified as Kalif Edward Harper, 46, of Michigan, was staying at the Tim Place Hotel in Bangkok, where he had threatened to "cut" the "throat" of a receptionist while filing a noise complaint. While heading towards the elevator, Harper started a confrontation with Frank Eric Marques, 39.

Marques, an Italian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former MMA fighter known as "Frank the Tank," was relentlessly verbally provoked by Harper, as per a report in The Pattaya News.

"You talking to me?" the surveillance footage showed Marques asking Harper.

The confrontation escalated into a physical struggle, during which the Italian man applied a chokehold. Harper's body went limp, and he subsequently folded on the hotel floor.

Police from Khlong Tan station were called to the scene around 8:40 am local time. Officers found the body of the American tourist, who had an abrasion on his forehead. The Italian man was still present and waiting for investigators.

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Throughout the exchange, Marques maintained that he was acting in self-defence, a claim that has been seemingly backed up by the CCTV footage.

The receptionist, Khang On Nan Kham Bway, 32, said she had offered Harper to change the room if the noise problem was disturbing him.

"I told him that if he thought it was too loud, he could move to the fifth floor. We hadn't even finished talking when the Italian man walked in," said Khang. "The Italian walked past calmly without touching or brushing against the American."

"The American followed him into the lift area. They started exchanging words, but I couldn't understand exactly what they were saying because they were speaking English. As the lift doors were closing, the American forced them open so violently that they broke. Then they started fighting."

As per Khang, Marques was a mild-tempered, regular guest while Harper had recently checked in at the hotel. She said the Michigan man had been threatening and making her feel 'unsafe'.