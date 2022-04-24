Vice President Cautions Against Impersonator Sending WhatsApp Messages By His Name

Vice President's Secretariat said such fake messages could emanate from more numbers. (File)

The Vice President Secretariat on Saturday cautioned the general public against a person who is impersonating as Venkaiah Naidu by sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance.

In an official statement, Mr Naidu said, "This is to caution the general public that a person impersonating the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, is sending WhatsApp messages soliciting help and financial assistance from the mobile telephone number 9439073183."

There is a possibility that such fake messages could emanate from more numbers, added the press release.

The Vice President's Secretariat has alerted the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs after the issue was brought to the Vice President's notice.

It is learnt that the impersonator has sent such WhatsApp messages to several VIPs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)