Uttarakhand's Disaster Management Model Gets Global Recognition At BRICS

Uttarakhand's disaster management model received international recognition at the second technical meeting of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group held in Puri, Odisha, from June 3 to 5 under India's presidency.

The three-day meeting brought together senior officials, experts and policymakers from 11 BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

They discussed disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, rapid response mechanisms and sustainable disaster management strategies.

During the meeting, Uttarakhand officials Arpan Yaduvanshi (SDRF Commandant) and Shantanu Sarkar (ULMMC Director) explained how the state prepares for disasters, uses technology, trains rescue teams and responds quickly during emergencies.

They discussed two major disaster response operations carried out in Uttarakhand - the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation and the Dharali disaster response.

The Silkyara operation involved rescuing 41 workers who were trapped inside a collapsed tunnel for more than two weeks in 2023. The Dharali response involved managing a disaster in a remote mountainous area. Delegates from different countries praised these operations.

Officials also explained the special challenges Uttarakhand faces because of its mountainous terrain, such as landslides, heavy rain, glacial lake floods, blocked roads and risks on pilgrimage routes.

Yaduvanshi said that under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, the state is continuously improving disaster preparedness, training, coordination and risk reduction measures.

"Due to the sensitive and proactive approach of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami towards disaster management, the state is continuously strengthening risk reduction, preparedness, capacity building, and inter-agency coordination," he said, adding, "Through scientific planning, efficient administration, and timely decision-making, efforts are being made to minimise the impact of disasters.

The delegates were also informed about various disaster management initiatives being carried out in Uttarakhand under the guidance of Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

During the meeting, Sarkar said tools such as geospatial technology, remote sensing, data analytics and early warning systems are helping authorities identify risks more accurately and respond more effectively to disasters.

Officials said the discussions would help countries learn from each other's experiences and improve their disaster response systems.

The appreciation received by Uttarakhand's model at the meeting is being regarded as a major achievement for the state. It is seen as international recognition for the continuous efforts of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, SDRF, and other associated agencies.