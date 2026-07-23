Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Semester Exams After Question Paper Leak

The Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) has cancelled two engineering semester examinations following allegations of a paper leak. The university has also initiated an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against the accused faculty member.

The 2025-26 semester examinations for Machine Learning for Internet of Things and Electromagnetic Field Theory have been cancelled after an internal inquiry found evidence suggesting a possible breach of confidentiality.

According to the university's preliminary findings, Ashish Kumar Gupta, an assistant professor at Shivalik College of Engineering, was involved in setting the Machine Learning for Internet of Things exam paper. The inquiry found that nearly 90 per cent of the questions in the examination closely matched questions that had allegedly been shared with students in a college WhatsApp group before the exam.

During the inquiry, the university also found indications of a possible breach of confidentiality involving the Electromagnetic Field Theory question paper, prompting the cancellation of that examination as well.

The university has lodged an FIR against the accused professor and launched a detailed probe into the matter. Authorities are also examining the role of the college in the alleged paper leak.

Speaking on the issue, Tripta Thakur, Vice-Chancellor of Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, said the university took immediate action after receiving information about the alleged paper leak. She said maintaining the integrity of examinations remains the university's top priority and that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty following the investigation.

"After receiving information about the alleged paper leak, the university immediately initiated an inquiry and cancelled two 2025-26 semester examinations. During the inquiry, it was found that nearly 90% of the questions in the Machine Learning for Internet of Things examination closely matched questions that had allegedly been shared with students in a WhatsApp group before the exam. The inquiry also indicated a possible breach of confidentiality involving the Electromagnetic Field Theory question paper. Based on these findings, the university decided to cancel both examinations and has initiated further action in the matter," Thakur said.