Government Tackles NEET Paper Leak Cases; Fast Track Courts Will Be Set Up Under Anti-Cheating Law

Over one year since the Government introduced stringent anti-cheating law in response to paper leak in public examinations, the Ministry is now looking forward to establishing fast-track courts in cases registered under this act, sources told NDTV.

The move assumes significance since it is taking place in the backdrop of an assurance given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the perpetrators of the paper leak will face strict action. Sources within the Government said that states and respective high courts will be directed to establish special fast track courts to hear cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

According to the sources, this move will ensure that the cases of paper leaks and examination frauds will be handled by the special courts in quick time and will not drag on the legal process. Fast-track courts would hear cases on daily basis in order to dispose of the cases in quick time.

The new act which came into existence from June 21, 2024 amid growing concerns regarding paper leaks in competitive examinations. This act will be applicable to recruitment and entrance examinations of various central organisations like UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Boards, IBPS and NTA. Recruitments and entrance examinations of central government ministries, departments and other notified authorities will be covered under the act.

Cases pertaining to NEET paper leak can be prosecuted under this act as the examinations conducted by NTA fall under this act.

Four cases have been registered under this act so far in connection with NEET paper leak case. These cases lie within the jurisdictions of Bombay, Calcutta, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh High Courts. Out of four cases, two lie within the jurisdiction of Bombay High Court.

According to sources, cases related to the NEET paper leak have been registered in Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolkata and Madhya Pradesh. These cases will no longer proceed through the routine court process and will instead be taken up on priority in specially designated fast-track courts.

It has been asserted that fast-track courts will help in dealing with such cases with speed as it could become too heavy on the shoulders of regular courts. The act provides for up to five years of imprisonment and fine of up to Rs 10 lakh on persons who commit offenses under its provisions.

The move to constitute fast-track courts in such circumstances has been viewed as an effort to restore faith in public examinations.

This move has come in response to the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with NEET controversy when he assured that there was nothing else more important to him than the well-being of the country's youth and fast track courts will be established to punish those behind the paper leak.

It is a measure which has been taken to fulfill the promise made by the PM. With this move, the focus will shift to speedy prosecution now.