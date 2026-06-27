Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: No Fresh Registration Or Fee For Candidates, Says Council

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Candidates affected by the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak will neither be required to register again nor pay any additional fee when the examination is rescheduled, Priya Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Examination Council, said. The examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, has been postponed after the question paper was allegedly leaked hours before it was set to begin.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Maharashtra State Examination Council said the TET 2026 examination, scheduled to be conducted on June 28 at 1,028 examination centres across the state, had been postponed in the interest of maintaining transparency and the integrity of the examination process.

Addressing the media after the postponement, Ms Shinde said candidates were not at fault and would not be inconvenienced because of the incident.

"Candidates who have already registered will not be required to register again. No additional registration fee will be charged from any candidate," she said.

Ms Shinde added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for the paper leak. An FIR has been registered against three individuals so far, and the police are continuing their investigation.

According to the Examination Council, the question paper of the examination conducted by the Pune-based council was leaked in Thane and Bhiwandi.

The examination was scheduled to be held at 1,728 centres across 37 locations in Maharashtra, with around 6,12,500 candidates expected to appear.

Shinde said the new examination date and the revised schedule would be announced soon.

She added that the investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on its findings.

Explaining the logistical challenge of conducting the examination again, Shinde said organising an examination of this scale involves a process that takes nearly three weeks.