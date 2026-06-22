9 Impersonators Reach Bihar Centre To Take NEET Re-Test, Arrested

The district administration and police have taken major action during the NEET UG re-examination 2026 after suspected cases of impersonation and cheating surfaced at multiple examination centres. A total of 30 people have been arrested during checks, including nine accused who were allegedly appearing in place of other candidates.

According to sources, the action was carried out at different exam centres in Lakhisarai. One impersonator was caught from KRK High School examination centre, seven from Kendriya Vidyalaya, and one from Hasanpur School examination centre. The arrested individuals are reportedly from different districts.

Apart from the nine impersonators, 21 other people were also arrested in connection with the suspected examination fraud. Authorities are now investigating their possible role in the network.

The arrested accused are being questioned under the supervision of SDM Prabhakar Kumar and SDPO Shivam Kumar. Based on information received during the interrogation, a special police team is conducting raids at possible locations linked to the case.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar are personally monitoring the investigation. Officials suspect that more people could be involved in the alleged network, and further action may follow after the investigation.

SDPO Shivam Kumar said that 30 people were arrested during the NEET re-examination. Out of them, nine were allegedly taking the exam on behalf of other candidates, while 21 others were found connected to the fraud.

The administration has not yet shared further details as the investigation is underway. Authorities said that the complete network will be revealed after the probe is completed.