Pak Online Accounts Caught Running Deepfakes Of NDTV Shows On Protests

Pakistani propaganda accounts were found circulating doctored videos of NDTV journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahesha Sehgal to spread disinformation and incite the public amid the protest in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

In the digitally manipulated videos of the two journalists, the Pakistani social media accounts showed one of them talking about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's $200,000 support for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The other video spread disinformation that Sikh personnel of the Punjab Police had refused to be deployed to Delhi.

These Pakistani propaganda content were busted by the fact-check and anti-fake news website, D-Intent Data.

"The video has been digitally manipulated and originates from Pakistani propaganda networks as part of their ongoing disinformation campaign against India. The same visuals were used by these propagandists to spread fake propaganda over the USA and Pakistan relations in April 2026," the news data research website said in a post on X, referring to the post with fake information about a so-called Dipke-Zardari deal.

It concluded that propaganda accounts have been "circulating fake and fabricated videos of Indian journalists with self-invented claims to set their narrative against India."

In the other instance, D-Intent Data said the digitally manipulated video made the NDTV journalist appear to be talking about a "major administrative and political crisis" due to refusal by Sikh personnel of the Punjab Police to be deployed in Delhi - all of which were clearly disinformation.

"These claims are completely fake and fabricated. The video has been digitally manipulated and originates from Pakistani propaganda networks," the website said in a post on X, which also carried screenshots of the digitally manipulated as well as the original content.

"Propaganda accounts are circulating fake and fabricated videos of Indian journalists with self-invented claims to set their narrative against India," it said in another post on X.

Pakistani propaganda accounts on social media have been spotted regularly, sometimes impersonating with names and profiles that look like Indian citizens, spreading disinformation and trying to sow mistrust in society.

Many such accounts operated and pitched one community against another when the Manipur ethnic violence began in May 2023.