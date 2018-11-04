Uttarakhand BJP Leader Sacked After Party Worker Alleges Sex Harassment

MeToo: Sanjay Kumar, an Uttarakhand BJP leader was sacked after sexual harassment allegations

The BJP today sacked its Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment. Kumar had been a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner before he took charge of the BJP's post in the hill state.

He had been holding the post for the last seven years before he was sacked by the ruling party over sex harassment allegations.

The woman alleged Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters, sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

Several women across all fields have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, after the #MeToo movement started gaining traction in India.

Last month, the chief of Congress-affiliated NSUI, Fairoz Khan, stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accepted his resignation, news agency Press Trust of India reported.