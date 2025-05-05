Heavy Rains In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Lead To Waterlogging

After heavy rains lashed Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Monday, the city's Katghar area faced severe waterlogging.

The situation caused significant inconvenience for common people and the traffic.

As per the IMD's local report, Moradabad is likely to experience partly cloudy skies, "with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" until May 9.

Additionally, orange alert issued for May 5, includes Uttar Pradesh, parts of north-west and central India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

In Telengana, heavy rainfall and strong winds hit Siddipet district of the state, leading to the partial collapse of a toll plaza roof in Duddeda (under the Siddipet police station limits).

According to the police, the roof layer of the toll plaza gave way due to the force of the wind. "There were no vehicles at the toll plaza when the roof collapsed," a police official said.

No casualties were reported.

In addition to the toll plaza damage, several trees were uprooted in different parts of Siddipet due to the stormy weather.

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD in several parts of Telangana. These districts--including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, J Bhupalpally, and Peddapalle--are likely to experience thunderstorms followed by lightning. Also, the weather severe warning for some of these districts continues till May 7.

Meanwhile in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, foggy roads, following the rain on Sunday night, caused traffic inconvenience as people had to turn on their vehicle headlights even during the day. However, tourists could be seen enjoying the unexpected weather.

Also, Regions of eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Jammu experienced gusty winds and thunderstorms on Sunday. Whereas, several parts of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh witnessed hailstorms, whereas parts of Meghalaya and Odisha experienced heavy rain.

