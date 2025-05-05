Unseasonal Fog, Rain Surprise Tourists In Rajasthan's Mount Abu

Weather in Rajasthan's Mount Abu changed suddenly on Sunday night when cloudy skies were followed by light rain in the area.

By Monday morning, the hill station was hazy with mist.

The foggy roads caused traffic inconvenience and people had to turn on their vehicle headlights even during the day.

However, tourists could be seen enjoying the unexpected weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and "with possibility of rainfall and thunderstorm" for Mount Abu until May 10.

An orange alert, dated May 5, 6, and 7 has also been issued by the IMD in Rajasthan.

Regions of eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Jammu experienced gusty winds and thunderstorms. Whereas, several parts of Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh witnessed hailstorms on Sunday, whereas parts of Meghalaya and Odisha experienced heavy rain.

Additionally, as per the May 4 predictions, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue over Northwest India for next 4 to 5 days. A temperature rise of about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is possible for the region after 4 days.

Orange alert issued for May 5, includes many parts of north-west and central India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Earlier on Sunday morning, several parts of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh experienced waterlogging issues after rain lashed parts of the city.

As per IMD, similar conditions of "partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" will continue in the city till May 7.

Light to moderate rains accompanied by lightning are expected in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday as well. People are advised not to take shelter under trees and to stay alert to strong winds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 41.5 degree C and 43 degree C over the next two days.

