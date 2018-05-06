Uttar Pradesh Man Allegedly Shoots Newly-Wed Wife Dead, Then Dials 100 The Bulandshahr man dialled 100 and informed the police that he and his wife were robbed and that she had been shot dead by unidentified people.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ravikant confessed that it was he who had killed his wife only after police questioned him. Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead allegedly by her husband ten days after her wedding. The woman's family alleges that the man killed her after she couldn't give a dowry of Rs 15 lakhs that the husband had been demanding.



Police said, on Friday, the husband, a trader in western UP's Bulandshahr town, shot his wife dead while driving her to a temple late at night. Soon after, he dialled 100 and informed the police that he and his wife were robbed and that his wife had been shot dead by unidentified people.



Ravikant confessed that it was he who had killed his wife only after police questioned him. He has been arrested.



The family of the newly-wed woman Pinki, who is from Delhi, said they had spent Rs 20 lakhs on her wedding. They allege that her husband started demanding for Rs 15 lakhs as dowry two days after the wedding celebrations.



Pinki's body has been has been sent for post mortem.





A young woman in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead allegedly by her husband ten days after her wedding. The woman's family alleges that the man killed her after she couldn't give a dowry of Rs 15 lakhs that the husband had been demanding.Police said, on Friday, the husband, a trader in western UP's Bulandshahr town, shot his wife dead while driving her to a temple late at night. Soon after, he dialled 100 and informed the police that he and his wife were robbed and that his wife had been shot dead by unidentified people.Ravikant confessed that it was he who had killed his wife only after police questioned him. He has been arrested. The family of the newly-wed woman Pinki, who is from Delhi, said they had spent Rs 20 lakhs on her wedding. They allege that her husband started demanding for Rs 15 lakhs as dowry two days after the wedding celebrations.Pinki's body has been has been sent for post mortem. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter