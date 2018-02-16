Uttar Pradesh Government Presents Rs 4.28 Lakh Crore 2018-19 Budget Presenting the budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said, "The budget size for 2018-19 is Rs 4,28,384,52 crore, which is 11.4 per cent higher than the last fiscal".

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath today presented its Rs 4,28,384.52-crore budget for Uttar Pradesh for 2018-19 (PTI) Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh today presented its Rs 4,28,384.52-crore budget for 2018-19 which is 11.4 per cent higher than the last fiscal.



Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said, "The budget size for 2018-19 is Rs 4,28,384.52 crore, which is 11.4 per cent higher than the last fiscal".



The budget earmarks Rs 650 crore for Bundelkhand expressway project, Rs 550 crore Gorkahpur link expressway project, Rs 1,000 crore for Purvanchal expressway and Rs 500 crore for Agra-Lucknow expressway.



Budgetary provisions of Rs 30 crore have been made for e-office system in all government offices and a start-up fund of Rs 250 crore has been created.



For power sector schemes, Rs 29,883 crore has been allocated while Rs 1,500 crore has been kept for the Kumbh Mela in 2019 in Allahabad and Rs 98.5 lakh for Kanha Gaushala and Besahara Pashu Ashray Yojna.



For basic education department, Rs 18,167 crore has been earmarked for Sarv Siksha Abhiyan, Rs 76 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively for providing free books and uniforms for all students of class 1-8th.



For the mid-day meal scheme, Rs 2,048 crore and Rs 167 crore for distributing fruits to students have been allocated in the budget. The government earmarked Rs 500 crore for furniture, potable water and boundary walls of schools run by Basic education department.



In a bid to improve secondary education, Rs 480 crore has been allotted while Rs 26 crore for operating Deen Dayal Upadhyay government model schools.



After the presentation of the budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described it as progress-oriented and asserted that his government was committed to the development of the state.



On the projected growth rate, the chief minister told reporters later that Uttar Pradesh would be among the most developed states.



