UP Government Builds Website For Virtual Deepotsav In Ayodhya Amid Covid

Yogi Adityanath's government is setting up a portal, where virtual lamps can be lit.

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up for a grand virtual Diwali celebration in Ayodhya this year by building a website to allow devotees light a virtual lamp on the occasion. This is in addition to around 5.5 lakh earthen lamps that will be lit during the Deepotsav on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Deepotsav virtually, according to statement by the state government.

"After a long and agonising wait for over 492 years, the dream of a grand Ram temple has been fulfilled. The state government is ensuring that no one is deprived of the joy of lighting up a lamp of faith in the ''Darbaar'' of Ram Lalla," the statement said.

"At the special instructions of the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the government is setting up a portal, where virtual lamps can be lit." it further said.

The portal will have a portrait of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman, before which the virtual lamps will be lit. The portal will also have a facility to choose a lamp stand of one's choice – steel-coloured, brass-coloured or any other.

After the lamps are lit, based on the details of the devotees, a ''thank you'' digital letter from the chief minister, carrying the picture of Ram Lalla, will be issued. The web portal will be up before the main event on November 13.

While issuing instructions to the Ayodhya Deepotsav, Adityanath clarified that there should be no breach of COVID-19 protocol.

He also said that on Deepotsav, along with ''Ram Ki Pauri'', all mutts, temples and homes will also light lamps. The chief minister will view tableaus depicting various episodes of the Ramayana and perform 'aarti' of characters playing Ram, Sita and Laxman.

The chief minister will also perform 'aarti' of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, the statement said.