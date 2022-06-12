18-Year-Old Woman Killed In UP, Body Chopped, Dumped In Sugarcane Field

Police found the woman's body in a sugarcane field. (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman was murdered and her body chopped off before being dumped in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested in this connection a man, identified as Santosh Verma, who is in his late 20s. The woman's family members have alleged rape before murder, police said.

The woman had gone missing on June 6 and her family was informed on Saturday that her body was found in the sugarcane field in a decomposed condition.

Her father identified her from slippers and clothes. The woman's family claimed that acid was poured on the body to hide her identity.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said the accused has been arrested. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

