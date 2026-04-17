Boy, 11, Kept Taking Rasgullas At UP Wedding, Caterer Throws Him Into Tandoor

A wedding visit ended in serious injury for an 11-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. The boy suffered severe burn injuries after a catering worker allegedly threw him into a burning tandoor during the ceremony for taking rasgullas.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against an unidentified catering worker and have started a search to trace the accused.

According to police officials, the child has been referred to Lucknow Medical College due to the severity of his injuries. His condition remains critical, and treatment is ongoing.

The injured child has been identified as Chaman, son of Santosh, a resident of Gonda district. After the death of his mother, Chaman had been living with his maternal relatives in Basti district, where he was studying in Class 2.

On Wednesday, Chaman went with his grandmother to a relative's wedding in a village. During the event, he went to the food area and started taking rasgullas kept there.

According to witnesses, the catering contractor present at the spot became angry when the child took rasgullas repeatedly. The accused first caught and threatened the child and then lifted him and brought him close to a burning tandoor. During this moment, the child lost balance and fell into the tandoor.

People at the venue rushed to the spot after hearing the child's cries and pulled him out of the tandoor. By then, he had suffered serious burn injuries from his face down to his waist.

Chaman was immediately taken to Ayodhya Medical College for treatment. After providing initial medical care, doctors referred him to Lucknow Medical College due to his condition.

The accused catering worker fled the spot after the incident.

After receiving information, the police reached the village and began an investigation. A complaint was filed by the child's maternal uncle, Devidin Nishad, against the tandoor worker.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Swarnima Singh said a child was burnt in an incident involving fire and that a case has been registered against an unidentified person. "Police teams are conducting raids to trace the accused, and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest," Singh said.

(With inputs from Satish Srivastava)