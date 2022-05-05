UP Girl, 14, Allegedly Gang-raped, All Accused Arrested: Police

UP gang-rape case: Police said all the accused belonged to the survivor's village. (Representational)

A minor was allegedly gang-raped by three youths when she went out to defecate and all the three accused were arrested within 24 hours, in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, police said on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl from a village in Rudhauli police station area had gone out to a field to defecate late on Wednesday. All the accused belong to her village, police said.

On reaching home, the girl recounted the incident to her family members after which a case was lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon, the three accused were arrested, they said.

Basti Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said shortly that after the girl informed them, he and other higher officials reached the spot and launched an investigation, and a forensic team gathered evidence from the spot.

The girl was later sent to the hospital for medical examination, he added.

