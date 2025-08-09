Lucknow Man Arrested After Bestial Act On Dog, His Friend Filmed It

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was arrested for bestiality towards a street dog.

In a complaint filed by the non-governmental organisation Aasra - The Helping Hands with the Gomtinagar police, the incident was reported on August 7. The accused was identified as 24-year-old Sonu Vishwakarma.

As per the NGO's president Charu Khare, the accused lured a dog with food and then commited the act of bestiality. Passers-by protested Vishwakarma's act and intervened, causing him to stop and release the dog.

While the man was manhandling the dog, his friend was filming the act. The video later went viral, inviting widespread outrage.