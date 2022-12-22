Photo Of Public Toilet In UP Goes Viral, UP Official Asked To Explain

District administration says the matter is being probed.

A public toilet in Uttar Pradesh has hit headlines for its strange model with two toilet seats in one enclosure, and that too without any partition.



The photographs of the toilet complex at Gaura Dhundha village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district have gone viral on social media.

The toilet complex or Izzat Ghar, as it is called in government terminology, was built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. Some enclosures at the Izzat Ghar have two toilet seats without partition, while others don't even have a door.

District administration says the matter is being probed. "Concerned officials have been asked to explain why toilet enclosures at the complex do not have doors, while some have two toilet seats without any partition," District Panchayat Raj Officer Namrata Sharan told NDTV.

"We have asked them to explain in what circumstances such a decision was made", she said.