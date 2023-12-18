US Woman Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Finding Out He Doesn't Use Toilet Paper

Social media users were baffled after they came across the viral video

A woman on TikTok revealed that she dumped her boyfriend because he did not use toilet paper. Alexandra Maria Clara from Tampa, Florida shared her story in a video which has amassed over 900,000 views on the social media app.

In the video, the individual who had a dating mishap mentioned that while at her former partner's house (who remains unnamed), she went to the bathroom and discovered a seemingly depleted supply of toilet paper so she believed at that moment, the New York Post reported.

Without giving it much thought, she casually mentioned to her partner that he should purchase the necessary toiletries on his next trip to the supermarket. However, on her subsequent visit, Ms Clara discovered that the toilet paper had still not been bought. When she confronted her then-boyfriend, he dodged the question, claiming that he had "forgotten" to make the purchase.

According to the video, the woman only discovered the unsettling truth when she and her boyfriend went to a store together to pick up some snacks. While at the store and noticing the availability of toilet paper, she suggested her partner buy some. In response, he outright refused, stating, "I'm not gonna do that," and revealed that he didn't prefer using toilet paper for personal hygiene, opting for wet wipes instead.

"We go to Target and I'm like, 'Oh, while we're here let's get some toilet paper,' Maria Clara described. This man dead-ss looks me in the eye and says, 'I'm not gonna do that.'"

She continued, "And I said, 'Why?' and he goes, 'Because I don't use toilet paper.' So I went, 'What do you use?" And he goes, 'I use wet wipes.'"

Taken aback, the woman purchased her supply of toilet paper to use during her visits to her partner's home. In the TikTok video, she shared that when her boyfriend began mocking her for using toilet paper, she realized that her relationship had reached a low point. Shortly thereafter, she decided to end the relationship.

A user wrote, "Girl I would've just ended it after the 'I don't use toilet paper' statement."

"That's nasty. I never met anyone that doesn't use TP, another user wrote.

"Is it just me or does anyone feel like he just simply doesn't use anything at all," theorized a third.

