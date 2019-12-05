Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Offers Truck Full Of Onions To Opposition At Rs 25 A Kilo

Superior quality onions are produced in Muhammadabad town in his constituency.

A BJP member on Thursday offered to provide opposition members a truck full of onions at Rs 25 a kilogram from his constituency in Uttar Pradesh while speaking on the price rise of the bulb in Lok Sabha.

Virendra Singh ''Mast'', MP from Balia and also president of BJP Kisan Morcha, said onions are also produced in Uttar Pradesh in large quantity besides Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Superior quality onions are produced in Muhammadabad town in his constituency, Virendra Singh said and told opposition members that he was ready to provide them a truck loaded with onions at Rs 25 per kg.

Virendra Singh told opposition members to accompany him to his constituency and will provide them onions at lower prices.

The BJP MP made these remarks during a debate on agriculture and was responding to Congress leader K Suresh, who raised the issue of rising onion prices and decline in its production in the country.

Talking about the rural economy, Virendra Singh said the GDP can't be a parameter to analyse the growth in the rural economy and urged the government that its policies should be centred around villages.

He also demanded a pension scheme for farmers above the age of 60 years.