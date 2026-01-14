UP Woman Beats 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death: Police

A three-year-old girl died allegedly after being beaten by her stepmother in the Bulandshahr district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Surjawali village under the Pahasu police station area. According to police, information about the child's death was received following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was allegedly assaulted by her stepmother, identified as Poonam, which led to her deteriorating condition. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused has been taken into police custody.

Shikarpur Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava, said that upon receiving information, police immediately reached the scene and conducted an initial probe. "It came to light that the stepmother had assaulted the child, after which her condition worsened. She was taken to an hospital where she was declared dead," he said.

Police said a case was being registered and further legal proceedings were underway

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