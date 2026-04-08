Minor Boy Steals Mother's Jewellery, Takes Rs 3 Lakh Loan To Buy iPhone

A minor boy stole his mother's jewellery, mortgaged it and took a loan of Rs 3 lakh to buy an iPhone here, police said on Wednesday.

After the mother complained, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Balbir Singh said jewellery stolen from their home in Gagal in Nadaun two days ago was recovered from a private finance company.

Police said the accused boy's sister and his friend Krish were also involved in the incident helping him get the money, and added that the probe is underway.

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