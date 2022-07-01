UP Woman, 23, Allegedly Gang Raped, Forcibly Converted By 4 Men: Cops

Police has said that the accused will be arrested soon. (Representational)

A case has been registered against four people in connection with the alleged forcible conversion, marriage and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman abducted from the district last month, police said on Friday.

Quoting the complaint lodged by the woman's father, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said she was allegedly abducted on June 14, drugged and taken to Mumbai by the brother of Javed, a man she used to talk to over phone at times.

In Mumbai, she was allegedly locked up in a room by Javed, forcibly converted and married to him, the complaint said.

The complainant further alleged that her daughter was gang-raped several times by Javed and two other people.

He claimed Javed dropped his daughter off at the Colonelganj railway station on June 23 and threatened her against reporting the episode.

A case has been registered against four accused under relevant sections of the law.

Inspector-in-charge Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the woman was sent for a medical examination. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

