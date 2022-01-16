Samajwadi Party MLA Arrested, Akhilesh Yadav Says 'BJP 100% Desperate'

"BJP is not winning even a single rural or sub-urban area of UP," Akhilesh Yadav said. (File photo)

Ahead of Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Kairana seat Nahid Hasan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Gangsters Act and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kairana court.

Mr Hasan was wanted in connection with a case registered against him under Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act in Kairana police station in February last year.

On Friday, when Mr Hasan was going to Shamli Collectorate to file his nomination papers, Kairana police arrested him, after which he was presented in Additional District Sessions Court before a Fast Track Court bench.

A massive police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force was deployed outside the court to ensure the safe and secure transfer and movement of MLA Hasan.

In February 2021, the Gangster Act was imposed by the police administration on 40 people including SP MLA, his mother and former MP Tabassum Hasan.

Reacting to Mr Hasan's arrest, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a desperate attempt of the BJP to win the coming polls and alleged that the ruling BJP regime is purposely framing representatives from his party and its allies

"Cowardly acts like FIR on SP and allies and the arrest of candidates and threats to leaders are showing that BJP is 100 per cent desperate. BJP is not winning even a single rural or sub-urban area of UP and is considering only one city seat as safe, but now 99 per cent of urban voters are also against BJP," said SP chief in a tweet.

Addressing reporters, Manoj Rana, Hasan's lawyer alleged that whenever Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is afraid, he put forwards the police.

"The Uttar Pradesh government does not want Nahid Hasan to contest the elections. He is a very popular MLA. He will contest the election for the third time. Whenever Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is afraid, he put forwards the police. It is expected from the people here that they will make Nahid Hasan win with huge votes," said Rana.

Earlier on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against the Samajwadi Party for violating the election Model Code of Conduct and COVID-19 protocols.

The SP leader's arrest comes days ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.