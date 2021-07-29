UP Sacked Over 500 Ambulance Workers by Imposing Law: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi said government used to talk about showering flowers on the workers during Covid (File)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

In a tweet in Hindi, she wrote, "During the prevailing COVID-19 period in Uttar Pradesh, the government used to talk about showering flowers on ambulance workers. But, as soon as they (workers) raised their voice for their rights, the government is talking about raining sticks on them. The government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA and the public is upset. God save the state from such a government."

On May 27, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which prohibits strikes in all state government departments and corporations for six months.

Earlier, the state government invoked the ESMA on May 22, 2020 for six months. They extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022.