Man Kills Married Lover Over Chat, Chops Body, Dumps Parts Across UP

A 38-year-old married woman was allegedly murdered by her paramour in a dispute over mobile chat, police said on Monday, adding that her body was dismembered and her remains were dumped at different locations in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

The accused, Hemal Khakharia alias Dilip (42) of Gujarat, has been arrested following a police encounter on Sunday night.

Police said the victim has been identified as Reshma Khan alias Sana. She was brought from Babatpur in Varanasi by Khakharia to an accommodation at Teachers' Colony in Madiyahu police station area.

"A dispute broke out between them over a mobile phone chat. Enraged, the accused slit the woman's throat with a knife while she was asleep," said Station House Officer Deependra Singh.

Police said Khakharia, during the interrogation, told them that he had cut the body and dumped the body parts in various parts of the district as he feared that it would be difficult to dispose of the intact body.

The accused allegedly purchased black polythene bags from the market and used a cleaver to sever the victim's hands and legs before cutting the body into three parts, the officer said.

According to police, the mutilated body of the woman was recovered from bushes near Ranipur Bypass in the Madiyahu police station area on Sunday morning, when some locals noticed it and alerted them.

A police team led by the SHO launched an investigation to identify the victim and trace the accused.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Khakharia near the Ramnagar Block Gate. Singh said the accused allegedly opened fire on the police while attempting to escape, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

He was arrested around midnight after being injured in the encounter.

According to police, the torso was dumped near Ranipur Bypass, while the legs and other body parts were thrown near a culvert close to the Ramnagar Block turn.

Singh said the accused was allegedly trying to dispose of the remaining body parts when he was intercepted.

A .32 bore country-made pistol, two live cartridges, two spent cartridge cases, the knife allegedly used in the murder, the remaining body parts, a mobile phone and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused's possession.

A probe is on in the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)