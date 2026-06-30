Ghaziabad Woman Kills Live-In Partner To "Protect" Teen Daughter, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide

A woman, alongwith her sister, allegedly killed her live-in partner in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and tried to pass it off as suicide after suspecting him of having 'inappropriate intentions' towards her minor daughter.

Two women, Kiran and her sister Kashish, killed Zakir inside their rented home in Tronica City on June 23. Kiran hit him on the head with a stick, leaving him unconscious, following which both strangled him with a cloth towel, the police said.

To mislead investigators, they staged the scene as suicide. The cloth was tied to a ceiling fan and its blades were bent to make it appear self-inflicted. Kiran then raised an alarm and claimed Zakir had taken his own life.

She also called his brother, Sameer Khan alias Nasir, from Zakir's phone and repeated the same claim. The victim was taken to a hospital in a tempo, where family members were again told it was suicide, the police said.

Police further said the murder was pre-planned and the two decided to carry out the killing on the morning of June 23.

Zakir and Kiran had known each other for four to five years and were in a live-in relationship. Earlier, they lived in nearby rented houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where they became acquainted, and later moved in together, where they stayed together with Kiran's three children, a daughter and two sons.

Addressing a press conference, ACP Siddharth Gautam told the reporters, "During questioning, the accused said they suspected Zakir of having wrong intentions towards Kiran's 13-year-old daughter, which led to frequent tension."

On the day of the murder, the accused used Zakir's phone to book a cab. When it arrived, they sent the children outside to sit in the vehicle.

With Zakir alone inside, Kiran struck him with a stick. After killing him, the sisters hid the weapon on the roof behind a water tank and staged the scene.

Later, fearing they could be exposed, Kiran raised an alarm to divert suspicion.

The police further informed that the accused confessed during interrogation and that further legal action has been initiated.

(With inputs from Abhishek Sharma)