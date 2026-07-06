Indigenous Rifle Made In 100 Days Clears Tests, Set For CAPF Induction

Telangana-based startup Dvipa Defence has achieved a major milestone in India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing, with its UGRAM 7.62x51 mm battle rifle completing key Army and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) trials. The rifle is now under procurement by several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The UGRAM rifle, developed jointly with DRDO's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), was designed and built in just 100 days, making it one of the fastest indigenous weapon development programmes in the country.

The rifle has successfully cleared Army General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR) trials, extensive field evaluations in all climatic conditions and MHA Board trials.

Company Managing Director Sibu Joseph said Dvipa received its manufacturing licence in 2021 and has since built a full-fledged production facility on more than 13 acres of land allotted by the Telangana government in Hyderabad.

"Our journey began with the manufacturing licence in 2021. Today, we have developed over 100 indigenous weapon systems and variants, with UGRAM emerging as our flagship platform. We remain committed to building world-class defence products in India for Indian security forces," Joseph said.

According to the company, the rifle has completed extensive reliability and endurance testing and is now moving towards procurement by the CRPF, ITBP, SSB and NSG.

Dvipa said the UGRAM features a modern gas-operated rotating bolt system, weighs less than four kilograms and has an effective range of 500 metres.

The company is also developing a family of indigenous weapons, including assault rifles, carbines, sub-machine guns, light machine guns and anti-drone systems.

With Army trials completed and procurement progressing, Dvipa believes the UGRAM programme marks an important step in strengthening Hyderabad's position as a hub for indigenous defence manufacturing while reducing India's dependence on imported small arms.

Founded in 2018, Dvipa Defence now manufactures from its licensed Telangana facility and is expanding its portfolio with an indigenous sub-machine gun, assault rifle, ultra-light machine gun and a weaponised anti-drone platform.

It is now positioned among a new generation of private Indian defence manufacturers, The company also develops an indigenous family of weapons, including the U-19 sub-machine gun, Ultra-Light Machine Gun (ULMG), U-45 assault rifle and U-39 platform, along with a weaponised anti-drone system based on the UGRAM architecture.

