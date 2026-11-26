Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad have announced that a Muslim will be made deputy chief minister if their alliance comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a political gathering in Lucknow, the AIMIM chief and Azad Samaj Party leader made the announcement. Azad also promised that another deputy chief minister would be appointed from the Backward Classes.

"Abdul won't lay the mat anymore. Abdul will sit by my side as deputy chief minister," Azad declared at the rally, invoking Owaisi's oft-repeated accusation that "secular" parties have used Muslims merely as a vote bank.

Owaisi has consistently targeted the Samajwadi Party leadership, accusing it of practising caste-based politics and seeking Muslim votes without ensuring adequate political representation for the community.

The Azad Samaj Party has already projected Chandrashekhar Azad as the alliance's chief ministerial face.

Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Seals Chandrashekhar Azad Tie-Up, Chief Minister Face. What It Means For UP

The partnership brings together a party seeking to represent Muslim interests and another attempting to build a Dalit political base. Together, they are trying to create an alternative political formation outside the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition.

Neither party has won an Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the AIMIM contested more than 90 seats but polled less than half a per cent of the votes. The ASP fielded over 100 candidates and secured just 0.13 per cent of the vote.

Azad contested against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Urban and polled fewer than 8,000 votes, forfeiting his deposit. Two years later, however, he won the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, giving his party its first elected representative.

But the two leaders are betting on the larger electoral arithmetic. Muslims account for about 19 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population, while Scheduled Castes, broadly referred to as Dalits in political discourse, make up around 21 per cent.

The Samajwadi Party, which has repeatedly been in Owaisi's line of fire, has dismissed the alliance as the BJP's B-team.

Owaisi on Thursday again targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his proposed visit to Ayodhya.

"He is going to take the Hindutva message to the place where Muslims offered namaz for 400 years," Owaisi said, warning Muslims against being misled by the Samajwadi Party.

SP leader Azam Khan has also hit out at Owaisi, accusing him of trying to confuse Uttar Pradesh's Muslims.

"He has four seats in his own state, and he dreams of contesting 400 here. I won't let him fool Muslims," Khan said. He also accused the AIMIM chief of acting on behalf of the BJP to divide Muslim votes.

At the Lucknow rally, Owaisi also launched an attack on the BJP and the RSS. Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, he said the Constitution guaranteed liberty, fraternity, justice and equality. He accused the RSS and the Sangh Parivar of working against these principles.

"Justice will not come through bulldozers or encounters. Justice will come through Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. The rule of law will be restored," he said, targeting the BJP government.