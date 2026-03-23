UP Man With 18 Children From 2 Wives Killed By Lover, Body Stuffed In Sack

Mustaka Gulshan, alias Munna, former head of the village of Sumerpur in Uttar Pradesh, has been found dead days after he went missing. The police recovered Munna's body from a canal and have arrested two people.

It all began when Munna, who had two wives, developed a romantic relationship with another married woman named Suman Devi. Since Suman lived alone after her husband had moved out of the village for work, Munna would often assist her. During this time, the two grew close, and Munna allegedly forced her into an affair.

Things went downhill when Munna allegedly began pressuring and blackmailing the Suman to meet him. Desperate to put an end to the harassment, Suman confided in her brother and the two hatched a plan to kill Munna.

As part of the plan, Suman invited Munna to her maternal home on March 18. As soon as Munna entered the room, Suman's brother, along with his accomplices, beat the former village head to death with iron rods.

The accused then stuffed Munna's body into a sack and dumped it into a canal.

The police sprang into action after Munna's family filed a missing person complaint. During the investigation, the police found Munna's motorcycle at a separate location. Tracing phone records, the police reached Suman and recovered the body from the canal on Sunday (March 22). The police have arrested two individuals, including the woman and her brother, while the search for the other accomplices continues.

Munna was reportedly preparing to contest the village elections. He is survived by his two wives and 18 children - six sons and three daughters from each wife - with one daughter already married.

(With inputs from Amitendra Srivastava)