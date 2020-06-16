'Serious Discrepancy'': Aligarh Muslim University Urges Review Of Its Ranking

AMU urged centre to rectify a "mistake" in recent university rankings.

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor today urged Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal to rectify a "mistake" in recent university rankings, claiming that there was an error in the NIRF data.

The university has requested that the rectification be done at the earliest since a low rank would adversely hit the career prospects of its students.

In a letter to the HRD minister, the Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor said a "serious discrepancy'' in terms of the PhD output has adversely hit the institution's ranking announced by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The university has 2,911 full-time research scholars while the data of the NIRF has mentioned just 33, said Shasay Kidwai, spokesperson of the university, adding that since 2016, a faulty data is being shown in the rankings.

Mr Kidwai said because of the flawed data, the ranking of the AMU has slipped from its last year's 18th spot to 31st.

Of the five parameters, the university has scored well in four.