Union Minister, Congress Target Over Rajasthan, Faces Credit Scam Probe

Rajasthan: BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been named in an alleged credit society scam

A court in Jaipur has ordered the Rajasthan Police to investigate an alleged scam in which BJP leader and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is an accused. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, battling rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot that has pushed his government to the brink, had named Mr Shekhawat among BJP leaders who were allegedly involved in deal-making with rebel Congress MLAs.

The Special Operations Group or SOG has already sent a notice to the Union Minister in another case involving audio clips that purportedly indicate efforts to lure Congress MLAs in Rajasthan.

On Tuesday, additional district judge Pawan Kumar told the additional chief judicial magistrate's court to send a complaint on the alleged credit society scam to the SOG.

Mr Shekhawat, his wife and others are named in the complaint linked to Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society, when thousands of investors allegedly lost Rs 900 crore a year ago.

The Jaipur SOG has been investigating the case since a First Information Report was filed in August 2019.

Mr Shekhawat's name was not mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the SOG then. Later, a magistrate's court also rejected an application to include him in the chargesheet.

The applicants, who said they had invested in the scheme, then approached the additional district judge's court, which issued directions that their complaint should also be investigated.

The complainants Gulam Singh and Laboo Singh alleged a money trail mentioned in the FIR led to companies allegedly linked to the Union Minister, but the SOG did not investigate the role of the Union Minister or the companies, the two residents of Barmer alleged.

The complainants alleged that the SOG tried to protect the minister and others who were not named in the chargesheet.