Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM, Alleges Attempt To Topple Rajasthan Government

For some time, attempts are being made to destablise democratically elected governments, Ashok Gehlot wrote in the letter.

Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM, Alleges Attempt To Topple Rajasthan Government

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused Sachin Pilot of conspiring with the BJP. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, battling a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot that has pushed his government to the brink, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleging attempts to bribe Congress MLAs to defect. Mr Gehlot named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among BJP leaders he said are involved in deal-making with rebel Congress MLAs.

"For some time, attempts are being made to destablise democratically elected governments. This is an insult to the mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this," Mr Gehlot wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister has accused Sachin Pilot of conspiring with the BJP to dislodge the Congress government in Rajasthan in a template similar to Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia's switch from the Congress to the BJP led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in March.

Comments
Ashok GehlotRajasthan GovernmentPM Modi

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india